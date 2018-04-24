YPD investigating possible arson - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

YPD investigating possible arson

Yakima, WA- Yakima police are investigating a possible arson. Police say someone threw a Molotov cocktail at a car around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. 

When police arrived at the scene on south 9th avenue the fire was already out. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call Yakima PD at 575-6200. 

