Prosser city administrator placed on paid leave

4-25-18 UPDATE:

PROSSER, WA - Around 9 p.m. Tuesday night, NBC Right Now received a one-sentence press release stating that the City of Prosser put David Stockdale on paid administrative leave, effective immediately. It was without any explanation.

Today, we reached out to city staff and the city attorney. The only thing they told us is that because there is an open investigation, they can't tell us anything more than what was sent in the press release.

Stockdale was hired as the city administrator back in January of 2016. Before that, he worked as a supervising analyst for Lane County, Oregon.

Stockdale's arrival to the job came after quite the journey for the City of Prosser.

Vacant since Issaquah's current deputy city manager resigned from the post in 2012, former mayor Paul Warden pulled double duty as both the administrator and mayor until he decided not to run for re-election, paving the way for Stockdale to take the job.

Interestingly, Stockdale was supposed to present a department update at Tuesday night's monthly city council meeting, but the audio from the meeting has the members going into executive session with no mention of what happened.

This story will be updated as it develops.

-------------------------

4-25-18 ORIGINAL STORY:

PROSSER, WA - Prosser City Administrator David Stockdale is on paid administrative leave.

According to a press release, the move is effective immediately. No other details were released.

No word yet who will take over Stockdale's responsibilities.

We will update you when we learn more.