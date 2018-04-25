Scholarships awarded to local students achieving academic excellence

TRI-CITIES, WA - The Hispanic Academic Achievers Program is recognizing kids who are showing academic excellence. The program recognizes Hispanic students from 4th to 12th grade who have a 3.0 or better grade point average.

This year, over 7,000 students are being recognized. HAAP wants to focus on keeping kids in school, all while encouraging academic achievement. The program also wants to show parents the importance of continuing education.

"The mantra kind of became not 'am I going to college?,' but 'what college am I going to go to?'," said Sherry Armijo, a HAAP volunteer. "Then the secondary one is we want the young ones to see their older siblings graduating high school and continuing on to whether it be a trade school or a university or some type of certification."

Seniors are invited to apply for scholarships aimed at helping them go on to college or trade school. This year, the program is giving out 26 scholarships for a total of $80,000. The money all comes from partnerships the program has with the local community.

The all-volunteer organization serves the Pasco, Kennewick, Richland, North Franklin and Finley School Districts.

Yakima also has a separate HAAP group that serves their district.