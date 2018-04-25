Yakima Sheriff's deputies investigating drive-by shooting in Outlook

OUTLOOK, WA - On April 24, 2018 deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10 block of 2nd Ave. in Outlook, WA in response to a drive-by shooting.

The residence was hit multiple times, with one round nearly hitting a young child and mother sleeping in bed. The house at the time was occupied by five family members ranging in age from 5 years old to 64 years old. No injuries were reported from the victims of the house.

The suspect(s) fled in a 2002 gold/gray Honda Accord and was chased by a victim from the house in their vehicle. The suspect(s) engaged the pursuing victim again with gunfire, but the victim was not hit. The victim ultimately stopped the pursuit as it neared Grant County. Responding Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies were not able to find the suspect(s) or the suspect vehicle.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Please contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office (509-574-2500) or Crimes Stoppers at (800) 248-9980/www.crimestoppersyakco.org if you have any information related to this investigation.