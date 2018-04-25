Suspect still at large after Benton City pharmacy robbery

BENTON CITY, WA - A man with a gun robbed a pharmacy in Benton City on Tuesday, causing nearby schools to go into lock down.

The entire Ki-Be School District went into lock down as a precaution around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning. The armed robbery happened at Logar Pharmacy on the corner of 9th Street and Dale Avenue next door to the U.S. Bank.

Sheriff's deputies say the suspect went into the pharmacy, pointed a gun at an employee and demanded pills. He's described as a black male, wearing a dark-colored ski-type mask over his face, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, and dark-colored pants with a red stripe down the legs. He was also carrying a brown-colored bag with red lettering of "H&M."

Soon after, the man got into a silver car.

No one was hurt and the lock down ended around noon.

Benton County Sheriff's deputies are now working with both Richland and Kennewick Police to see if there is any link between this incident and the recent string of robberies in both areas.

If anyone recognizes the car or has information about the robbery, call the Benton County Sheriff's Office.