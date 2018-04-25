Benton County nursing assistant suspended on allegations of assault

OLYMPIA, WA - State health officials immediately suspended the credential of Benton County registered nursing assistant James O. Dickerson pending further legal action.

Dickerson was allegedly caught on video assaulting a vulnerable adult for whom he provided in-home care services. He has been charged with fourth-degree assault in Benton County District Court.

Dickerson cannot practice as a nursing assistant in Washington until the charges are resolved. He has 20 days to respond to the charges and request a hearing.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

The Department of Health protects and promotes public health, safety, and welfare in Washington by regulating the competency and quality of health care providers. The agency establishes, monitors, and enforces qualifications for licensing, consistent standards of practice, continuing competency mechanisms, and discipline. Rules, policies, and procedures promote the delivery of quality health care to people in Washington.