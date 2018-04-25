Posted on 04/25/18

WEB PRODUCER

KHQ-TV in Spokane, WA is looking for a versatile Web Producer with solid news judgment, a creative mind, and established writing skills who can skillfully produce and distribute news to our viewers through not only our web channel, but through all of our various social media platforms. This self-starter should be able to tell great stories that engage our audience, build loyalty and encourage repeat traffic. If you love breaking news, and excel in multi-tasking while making split second decisions and maintaining a perfect record of accuracy and accountability, then this is the place for you. KHQ is Spokane's legacy station with deep roots in the community -- and proud of it. If you want to be part of our team, send a resume to newsjob@khq.com. EOE - women & minorities encouraged to apply. No phone calls please. Experience in the broadcast industry is a plus but not required.