FDA cracks down on Juul

UNITED STATES - The Food and Drug Administration has a plan of action at getting highly addictive e-cigarettes away from kids.

E-cigarette use has skyrocketed in high schools and even in middle schools over the last few years. One of the most popular is the Juul pod. But just one pod contains as much nicotine as an entire pack of cigarettes.

That's why the FDA announced it's been conducting a nationwide, undercover crackdown on retailers selling these devices to minors.

Regulators also sent Juul labs an official request for information on its marketing practices, and research on its products' effects on kids.

Today Juul Labs announced a $30 million research investment into youth tobacco use as well as a push to raise the age to buy tobacco products to 21.

The company is also asking social media platforms to remove images and content encouraging kids to use its vaping devices.