Dr. Ronny Jackson no longer VA nominee

Washington, DC- White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson is dropping out of the nomination to be VA Secretary.

Jackson made the announcement early Thursday morning.

This comes amid allegations hat he recklessly prescribed drugs and exhibited drunken behavior.

But in spite of this, he is expected to continue working for President Trump.



According to White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, "Admiral Jackson is a doctor in the United States Navy assigned to the White House and is here at work today."



