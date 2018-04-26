Upstream International Informational

Event Location: The Reach Museum 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland, WA 99352

Event Date: May 12th, 2018

Time of the Event: 6pm to 9pm

Be inspired and change the world. Join us at The Reach Museum on May 12th, 6-9pm to hear from Joe Rigelsky, Upstream International, and their life-changing international efforts. RSVP/purchase tickets here, dinner included, for only $5 (http://www.ticketbase.com/events/upstream-international-informational-night). Contact r.nelsonbio@gmail.com for more information