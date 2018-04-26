Recycle old electronics at Yakima Union Gospel Mission

YAKIMA, WA - In ten years Washington State has recycled more than 350 million pounds of electronics.

In Yakima, the Yakima Union Gospel Mission is doing their part to help. The local organization has recycled over 674,000 pounds this past decade.

E-recycling helps create jobs within the Union Gospel Mission & also helps bring funding to them. By recycling your old electronics it helps keep harmful chemicals out of third world countries and out of land fills.

If you have any old electronics such as TV's, computer monitors, phones, laptops, printers bring them down to the Yakima Union Gospel Mission.

1300 N 1st St,

Yakima, WA 98902

M-F 7am- 4pm