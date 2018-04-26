CRIME STOPPERS: Andrea M. Nunez

KENNEWICK, WA - The Department of Corrections and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are looking for an Andrea M. Nunez.

Nunez's last known residence is in Kennewick, WA. She is 19 years old (DOB: 11/22/1998), White/Hispanic, 5'4", 165 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. She has a birthmark under her left eye.

Nunez is charged with Escape from Community Custody. Her original charge is for Possession of a Controlled Substance & Show Cause Failure to Appear, as well as Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

If you have any information, call 800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org. You can remain anonymous.