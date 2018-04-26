Classroom Makeover: Congratulations, Mrs. Lyon-Rau!

BENTON CITY, WA - Time again for another Classroom Makeover! This time, second grade teacher Stephanie Lyon-Rau at Kiona-Benton Elementary School got the honors.

She's been a teacher for 15 years and parent nominated her for this Classroom Makeover.

Mrs. Lyon-Rau actually went to Ki-Be Elementary when she was a child. These days, she said she loves working with second graders in her former school.

"Second graders have boundless energy and they have unbridled enthusiasm for everything and they still have a lot of wonder and excitement and they bring that to everything," said Mrs. Lyon-Rau.

She will get $250 to spend on classroom supplies. She said she will probably use some of it to buy exercise balls for alternative seating her in classroom.