Business Spotlight: New hops fields in Walla Walla Valley

WALLA WALLA, WA - The Walla Walla Valley is well known for its wine. However, now it's home to a whole new beverage business venture.

"We've been talking about it for a long time. Of course, over a beer and we were sitting there looking at the property and decided, why is nobody doing this," said Jeremy Petty.

This is the first certified USA Hops fields in the Walla Walla Valley.

"It's kind of God's country," said Petty. "People say you can plant anything and it'll grow."

"In the last couple years we started researching it," said Petty's business partner, Nick Morgan.

"We found a lot of positives and not very many negatives," said Petty.

An acre of hops is being planted. The unique hop poles in this hop yard are sourced straight out of the Blue Mountains, and since November, seventy of them have gone in the ground.

"It took us two hours to put our first pole in the ground. When we put the last 30 poles in the ground it took us about three and a half hours. So a little trial and error and we're making the best of it now," said Morgan with a laugh.

"So we're stringing up the cable system. For the trellis there's a pretty extensive cable system that's got to hold the weight of the hops," said Petty.

Morgan and Petty aren't just co-owners of Walla Walla Hops, either.

"We've been best friends since kindergarten. We grew up together and we're pretty much like brothers," said Petty.

"Both born and raised in Walla Walla," said Morgan. "We've never even really wanted to move away from the town."

Now, the two of them are bringing one of their passions home.

"I am an IPA guy. I do like the hoppy beers," said Petty.

"Just like Jeremy, I'm an IPA guy," said Morgan.

"It's exciting," said Petty. "We really want to be part of that. Helping pioneer it for the Valley. So I think we're off to a good start."

Walla Walla Hops will sell its variety of hops to local breweries and home brewers, as well.