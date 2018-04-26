Two suspects wanted after shots fired near Clearwater Bay Apartments

4-27-18 UPDATE:

KENNEWICK, WA - KPD detectives have identified 25-year-old Louis Sims, 29-year-old Daylon Sims, and 31-year-old Antwanea Kelly as persons of interest in Thursday's Clearwater shooting. Kelly currently has active warrants for her arrest. Detectives found the gold-colored Toyota Camry but are still searching for the maroon Chevy Impala with right front end damage.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident or location of the persons of interest, please call 628-0333.

-----------------------

4-26-18 UPDATE:

KENNEWICK, WA - A mid-afternoon shootout in broad daylight, and police are still looking for the people involved. It happened around noon in Kennewick during lunch hour traffic, right in front of the Clearwater Bay Apartments just off of Clearwater Avenue. Kennewick Police officers quickly responded to the shooting, but after the shots were fired, the suspects ran away.

What we know is that three cars were involved: a tan Toyota Camry, a burgundy Chevy Impala, and a black Chevy Sonic. The Sonic was abandoned at the scene, and according to witnesses the driver apparently jumped out of the car while it was still moving and ran off.

Today we spoke with two witnesses; one who saw the driver of the burgundy car and tells us he heard 7 shots and instantly knew they were from a gun.

"I immediately recognized them as being fire; they were loud, they were punchy," the anonymous witness said. "Very quickly a male leaned out of it. We saw the gun in his hand. We saw the handgun, we thought we better get back from the window just for our safety to make sure we are not going to get hit or he's not going to see us seeing him."

The second witness we spoke with saw things from a different angle.

"Out of the tan car there was an African American gal," said Dignie Johnson, another witness. "When I saw the girl trying to escape and the other girl trying to close it, that's when it kind of dawned on me that there is some kind of altercation going on and that was a gun that we heard."

Three schools around the area - Edison Elementary, Kamiakin, and Tri-Tech - were on lock down for about an hour and Clearwater Avenue traffic had to be redirected.

KPD tells us two guns were involved and nobody got hurt.

At this hour, the suspects are still on the loose. Officers have described them as two black men. They also say to be on the lookout for a burgundy Impala and a tan Camry with Washington license plate BAX1321.

-----------------------

4-26-18 ORIGINAL STORY:

KENNEWICK, WA - At about noon on Thursday, Kennewick Police officers responded to a shots fired call near the Clearwater Bay Apartments on West Clearwater.

Witnesses reported two groups of people in an argument before shots were fired. There were two shooters involved who both fled in separate vehicles, and both suspects were reported as black males. The suspect vehicles are described as a burgundy Chevrolet Impala with right front damage and a gold-colored Toyota Camry license plate Washington BAX-1321.

No injuries were reported.

Area schools were placed on lock down while officers searched the area.

Investigators are currently gathering evidence and talking to witnesses. Kennewick Police do not believe the general public is in any danger.

If you have any information about the incident, call 628-0333.