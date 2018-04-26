Throwback Thursday: Prohibition-age hops in the Walla Walla Valley

WALLA WALLA, WA - For this week's Throwback Thursday, we talked to Walla Walla Hops - the first certified hop yard in the Walla Walla Valley.

We found out that the guys running that hop yard got some local hops that - rumor has it - go back decades in the Blue Mountains.

"The story we're getting... is they came about during prohibition days," said Nick Morgan with Walla Walla Hops. "A local farmer had the rhizomes and he was worried that he would be contacted by law enforcement or, you know, the government. So he went out on one of the back roads and pitched them out his window as he drove by, so we went up and found them. We've got a few wild hops in the ground here now; it's kind of neat to add that to Walla Walla Hops with the legacy of prohibition attached to it."

They'll also be sharing hop shoots with local chefs... which is apparently a delicacy in Europe. It comes off the hop plant and is kind of like a more delicate asparagus.