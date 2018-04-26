Father dies trying to save his son from drowning

UMATILLA, OR - A father is dead after trying to save his son from drowning. 35-year-old Juan Carlos Armenta Madrigal was fishing with his 7-year-old son and wife at the Umatilla Marina Wednesday night when Madrigal's son slipped and fell in.

Neither Madrigal nor his son knew how to swim and they weren't wearing life jackets. Madrigal held his son above his head, and several people nearby jumped in to help. Madrigal died at the scene and medics took his son to the hospital. We don't know his condition tonight.