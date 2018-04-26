Road 100 development plan in the works

PASCO, WA - If you've driven down Broadmoor Boulevard in Pasco, you've probably noticed the empty lot across from Delta High School. Well if all goes to plan, Road 100 will soon become a go-to destination.

Just west of Broadmoor Boulevard lies acres and acres of dunes that have yet to be developed. On one side, the hustle and bustle of businesses, schools, and homes... but just a stone's throw away sits land begging for an overhaul.

Thanks to the brainchild of the City of Pasco, the new master plan for Road 100 promises to change all that. While still in its beginning stages, this vision looks to add homes, condos, offices, stores, and even walking paths to this sprawling landscape... all while making sure things are done in an effective and positive way.

"Right now, it's just in its very infancy," said the community development director, Rick White. "We're just trying to make sure we understand the road layout and what kind of housing density and what kind of commercial density we'll have, so that we can appropriately locate and size the water and sewer utilities."

The City of Pasco hopes to completely revitalize the Road 100 area. With over 1,600-plus acres of land, that whole area will look completely different in just a few short years.