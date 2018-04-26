Construction sparks fire in Hermiston hospital; 200 evacuated

HERMISTON, OR - Scary moments for staff and patients at Good Shepherd Health Care System in Hermiston on Thursday when 200 people had to evacuate because of a fire.

The code red alert rang through the hospital around 10:30 Thursday morning. Construction crews were doing concrete work in the basement of the surgery wing using a hydraulic saw. They hit a piece of conduit causing their equipment to spark and catch fire.

The fire set off the alarm and sprinklers and sent smoke billowing through the basement. We talked with the spokesman for Good Shepherd and he says this bad situation could have been a lot worse.

"Our employees did exactly what they were supposed to do and they immediately evacuated the scene," said Nick Bejarano.

Good Shepherd lifted the evacuation not long after crews put out the fire. The ground floor of the surgery wing is closed until further notice because there's a lot of water from the sprinklers.

As of right now, they don't know the extent of the damage.