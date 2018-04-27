Kennewick garage, boat burned in early morning fire - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Kennewick garage, boat burned in early morning fire

Posted: Updated:

Kennewick, WA- Firefighters in Kennewick are investigating what caused an early morning fire that burned a garage and boat. 

The fire started about 5 a.m. Friday morning on South Jefferson st. The boat and garage appear to be completely destroyed, but thankfully no one was injured. 

Firefighters believe the fire may have started outside next to the boat. 

We will update this story as we learn more. 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures