Yakima firefighters investigating arson at vacant house

Yakima, WA- Yakima firefighters are investigating an arson case.

The fire started about 12:30 Friday morning at an abandoned home near Fairbanks Avenue and Clark Avenue.

When firefighters arrived the house was fully engulfed in flames and completely destroyed.

Thankfully no one was injured.

There has been a recent string of abandoned home fires in Yakima recently, and firefighters say this house also burned last summer.