Suspects in custody after armed robbery, attempted kidnapping in Union Gap

5-8-18 UPDATE:

UNION GAP, WA - The two suspects wanted in connection with the armed robbery and attempted kidnapping at Macy’s in Union Gap on April 24, 2018 have been taken into custody.

22-year-old, Jaime L. Mirada of Yakima and 20-year-old Kameron G. Mullaly of Kennewick were taken into custody on Friday evening, May 4, 2018 in Pasco, WA. They were located and taken into custody by the Violent Offenders Task Force assisted by the FBI Violent Crimes and the Pasco Police Department.

Both subjects were booked into the Benton County Jail until they could be transported to Yakima County.

--------------------------------

4-27-18 ORIGINAL STORY:

UNION GAP, WA – On April 24, 2018 at about 3:18, officers responded to Macy’s, 2525 Main Street in response to a robbery.

According to the call, a man had been detained by loss prevention for shoplifting. Once in the security office, the man displayed a firearm and tried to kidnap an employee as he ran from the scene. No employees were taken hostage and the suspect fled in a reported stolen white Toyota Camry. The vehicle was driven by a possible female accomplice.

Union Gap Police located the suspect vehicle in the area of 16th St. and Viola and tried to stop the vehicle. The vehicle fled police and was last seen southbound on S 1st st near Mead Ave.

Police are in the process of identifying the subjects. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Union Gap Police Department at 509-248-0430.