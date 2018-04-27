Five cases of E. coli illness linked to romaine lettuce identified in WA

OLYMPIA, WA - The Washington State Department of Health urges people in Washington not to buy or eat romaine lettuce unless you can confirm it is not from the Yuma, Arizona growing region. A total of five cases E. coli illness in Washington have been linked to the national outbreak.

Washington state case counts as of 1:30 pm on 4/27/18

King County (3 cases; 1 adult in 50s (hospitalized) 2 children under 10; 1 hospitalized, 1 not hospitalized)

Spokane County (2 cases; 2 children under 10 - neither hospitalized)

“This particular strain of E. coli can cause severe illness, including bloody diarrhea and hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which is a type of kidney failure,” State Epidemiologist for Communicable Disease Dr. Scott Lindquist said. “If you have symptoms, including bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and vomiting, we urge you to contact your healthcare provider.”

The most recent information from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention indicates that all romaine lettuce from the Yuma, AZ, growing region should not be eaten. This includes whole heads and hearts of romaine, chopped romaine and salads and salad mixes containing romaine lettuce. If you have romaine lettuce at home and you do not know where it was grown, do not eat it and throw it away.