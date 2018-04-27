Stanfield man dies in single vehicle crash in Umatilla National Forest

UMATILLA, OR - On Thursday, April 26 at about 10:32 a.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on the Texas Bar Road in the Umatilla National Forest, near milepost 4.

53-year-old Randy Jones of Stanfield was driving westbound on the Texas Bar Road when his vehicle left the roadway and traveled 360-400 feet down a steep embankment before coming to rest on its top in the North Fork John Day River.

Jones received fatal injuries due to the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Jones was properly restrained in the vehicle and was not ejected. Grant County water rescue secured the vehicle and confirmed his presence before vehicle was moved.

Speed is being considered as a possible contributing factor. The deputy medical examiner on scene believed the crash occurred the morning of the 26th.

The Oregon State Police was assisted by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, the Grant Co water rescue team, John Day ambulance service and Long Creek fire. The vehicle was removed from the river and no environmental impact was noted.