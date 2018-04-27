19-year-old suspect wanted for Kennewick shooting that injures one

KENNEWICK, WA - Police are looking for 19-year-old Monica A. Arredondo after a shooting that injured one person Thursday night.

The shooting happened at S. Larch St. And East 6th Avenue, sending 32-year-old Kaylee Vinson to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. It happened Thursday evening at about 8 p.m.

Police returned to the home on Friday searching for a man who had fled the shooting the night before, who they have reason to believe has more information regarding the incident. They did not find the man - who has a warrant out for his arrest - at the house, however.

This is a developing story.