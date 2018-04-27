Family awakens to find their Kennewick home on fire

KENNEWICK, WA - A Kennewick family woke up Friday morning to someone banging on their door, telling them their house was on fire. Luckily, the fire department was there within minutes.

Fortunately for the family, they only live within a mile from Fire Station #5. The Kennewick Fire Department received a neighbor at the station around 5 a.m. asking for help. Only the family's garage was damaged.

The fire happened near 10th and Kellogg Street, and was the third time this year that a fire has happened within a mile of the station... and all three resulted in someone running over to the station for help.

KPD usually tries to leave the station within two minutes of receiving a call, and with multiple fires in that area, Captain Christopher Feather says the station was put there for a reason.

"Well, a lot of it begins with where we place our fire station," Capt. Feather said. "We want to place them in a location that allows us to get to a general vicinity. Some stations are very proud when they are the first ones out the door, so we always try to push ourselves."

The family told us that they were woken up by a neighbor banging on their door around 5 a.m., and they still don't know the cause of the fire. However, a family member says they will be visiting the station to thank the firefighters that prevented the flames from reaching their home. Within minutes, firefighters were able to stop the fire leaving the boat and garage, the only property they damaged in the incident.