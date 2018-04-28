Police find 126 pounds of meth inside semi hauling Starbucks products

CENTRALIA, Wa- Police in Centralia found over 100 pounds of methamphetamine inside a truck hauling Starbucks products.

The Centralia Police Department said the truck was on its way to Spokane when it was pulled over. That's when officers began to suspect something was up.

With the help of K9 units, they found 126 pounds of meth along with heroin, oxycodone pills, and a few grams of cocaine.

The driver 22-year-old Carlos Alejandro Luna-Rodriguez and his passenger 62-year-old Bernardo Olivas-Leyva were arrested.

Police said none of the Starbucks products on-board were contaminated. They were later transferred to another truck and delivered to its destination.