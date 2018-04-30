Yakima police looking for shooting suspects

Yakima, WA- Police in Yakima are searching for two suspects involved in an early morning shooting.

Police say it happened about 3 a.m. Monday morning on South 18th Street near the ampm.

The victim apparently saw the suspects driving in a car that was previously stolen from him and decided to crash into the car to keep the suspects from getting away.

When he confronted the suspects, one of them pulled a gun and shot him once in the torso.

The suspects ran away and the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Yakima Police immediately.