Victim of Tuesday morning's fatal car crash identified

5-1-18 UPDATE:

KENNEWICK, WA - The man who was killed in a fatal car crash Tuesday morning has been identified.

30-year-old Christopher Sotelo of Kennewick was pronounced dead at the scene.

KPD is investigating the crash that happened on Kellogg Street near Creekstone Drive.

The vehicle was traveling northwest on Creekstone Drive when it left the roadway and struck a tree, fence, and light pole. There were no passengers.

It is believed that high speed was a factor in the collision. Sotelo was not wearing his seat belt.

It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were involved.

----------------------------

5-1-18 ORIGINAL STORY:

KENNEWICK, WA - Police in Kennewick are investigating a fatal car crash.

It happened on S. Kellogg street near Creekstone drive about 3 a.m Tuesday morning.

Police say the 30-year-old Kennewick man was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

No word yet on what caused the crash.