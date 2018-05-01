Fame with fine wine at Nocking Point Wines & Arrow

WALLA WALLA, WA - We all know Walla Walla is famous for its wineries... but did you know that someone famous happens to co-own one?

"I love Walla Walla," said Stephen Amell, co-founder of Nocking Point Wines & Arrow. "Yeah, we really do."

There are multiple wineries in Walla Walla, so what makes Nocking Point so different?

Maybe it's because they make really good wine... or the fact that a Hollywood star is the co-owner. Stephen Amell, known for his role on the CW show, Arrow, joined forces with his friend, Andrew Harding, back in 2012. Harding, being a Walla Walla native, knew this was the place for them to plant their roots.

"I watched wine take my hometown into a sleepy little farming town in the 80's and transform it into a really cool place," said Harding.

The two now live in LA, but that doesn't mean they are the hands-off kind of owners. They do whatever they can to stay involved and don't see the miles between the winery and them as a disadvantage.

"I don't find any problems with living in LA," said Harding. "In fact, I think it's a bit of an advantage with some of the celebrity collaborations, like with Jason Mamoa. Jason is making a wine with us that comes out June 1st. If I wasn't in LA I wouldn't have been able to go to his house and spend three hours with him tasting blends and hanging out. It's a good thing to be in both places."

Although Amell's success has brought fans to the winery, he believes that Nocking Point has been attracting customers on its own.

"We've sort of run the course of people that are into the winery because they are into Arrow or they're into something that I've done," Amell said. "We are starting to branch out and tapping into people that are just wine fans and wine connoisseurs. I think that right now we are moving in the direction of finding customers that stay loyal to the brand because brand and not necessarily because of me."

Now, several years later, the company is ready to expand within the next year... bringing more celebrities and more wine.

"Even though the brand has grown has a lot, I feel like we are now good ambassadors for Walla Walla and for wineries here," said Amell. "We really haven't changed our approach from 2013. Same idea - we've just gotten bigger."