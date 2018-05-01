WHAT: Wine Down & Paint

WHEN: May 18th, 6:00 – 8:00

WHERE: Tucannon Cellars. 40504 N. Demoss Rd. Benton City, WA. 99320

There's something about painting while drinking wine that relaxes the soul, it's like mind-yoga, and we like the sound of that! Join us for another session of Wine Down & Paint, or Mind-Yoga, however you view it as, where we will be painting these beautiful and colorful skulls with local artist, Michelle Hopper. Michelle is an excellent artist and teacher, and she has an ability to turn anyone into an amazing artist! The skulls that we will be painting have a wide variety of colors that you can incorporate, allowing you to have complete freedom of expression.

All painting supplies will be provided. Light snacks will also be available. Wine as well as cheese platters will be available for purchase. This event is limited to 21 years of age and older.

Tickets prices are $45 per person, or $35 Per Wine Club Member.