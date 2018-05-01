Park Middle School receives $150,000 grant to strengthen math instruction

KENNEWICK, WA – A $150,000 grant awarded to Park Middle School will go toward improving math achievement at the school and better preparing students for the rigors of college.



The school will use the three-year grant from College Spark Washington to pay for teacher training on state math standards and assistance developing lesson plans and interventions for students. The goal is to see a 50 percent increase in the number of Park eighth-graders scoring a 3 or higher on the 4-point scale of the Smarter Balanced Assessment in math by 2022.



“Success in math is one of the best predictors of a student’s ability to succeed in college and beyond,” says Principal Shaun Espe-Amaya. “This grant will help our teachers give our students the knowledge they need to reach their potential.”



Park is one of 12 schools, community colleges, universities, and other public agencies recently awarded grants from College Spark Washington. The foundation has awarded more than $18 million since 2005 through its Community Grants Program to help more students become college ready and be successful in higher education.