SWAT standoff after domestic violence call in Finley ends with an arrest

FINLEY, WA - After several hours of searching for a suspect after a domestic violence call on Tuesday, SWAT made an arrest.

If you live off of Bryson Brown Road in Finley, you may have heard some loud bangs a few hours ago. That's because Benton County Sheriff's deputies and SWAT members were looking for a man on the run after a possible domestic violence situation this morning.

Just before 5 p.m., SWAT made an arrest.

Around 11:30 this morning, there was a call on the scanner about a man hitting a woman. The suspect was hiding on Bryson Brown Road in Finley and law enforcement wasn't able to find him for a couple hours.

The woman was seen by a medic.

SWAT was called to the scene at 2 p.m.