Richland's new city hall looking to combine facilities

RICHLAND, WA - The construction on Swift Boulevard in Richland might be an eye sore now, but by this time next year, it will be anything but that.

That piece of land will soon be home to the new city hall building. The idea to build a new city hall in Richland has been brewing for almost 20 years, and now it's no longer an idea, but a reality.

This new building will combine three facilities into one. City Hall, the Administration Annex and the Development Services Department will now be a one-stop shop instead of being spread out over the city. We spoke with Joe Schiessl, the City's parks and public facilities director, and he says the new city hall is another positive addition to Richland.

"We're tying to create a really good experience and quality of life for our residents," said Schiessl. "We're trying to attract new talent and new residents to our community."

The current city hall was built in 1958, making it 60 years old. The City will demolish that building and sell the land for commercial development.

The new city hall is expected to be complete by spring of next year.