YouthBuild program enlists young adults to build homes for families in need

YAKIMA, WA - Habitat For Humanity homes are life-changing for the families who move into them... but there's something even more special about the next house being built in Yakima.

It's also having a huge impact on the people building it.

This home is going up thanks to the YouthBuild program. Young men and women between 16-24 who are no longer in high school participate in YouthBuild learning a vital trade: construction.

And the Yakima family who will get to move in already say they are forever grateful.

"And I wish that this program continues to help people like us and help other families in the community," said Maria Marmolejo, member of the Yakima Habitat Partner family. "We thank you for all the time you've invested."

After the ceremony, Maria and the YouthBuild workers grabbed a shovel for the groundbreaking. And this won't be the last time they work together - Maria and her family will also be spending hundreds of hours building their new home that will be ready in a few short months.