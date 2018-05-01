Locals march to support immigrant rights

YAKIMA, WA - In honor of May Day, a large crowd of people marched through downtown Yakima sharing a specific message about keeping families together.

Those who marched told us they march in hopes of seeing change.

Just before noon, dozens of people carrying American, United Farm Workers flags and signs saying "Immigrant rights are human rights" came together at Miller Park for a May Day march.

The march honors the contribution of workers and immigrants in our community. Those walking say farm worker rights have come a long way, but that they continue to walk because there is still a lot more to accomplish.

"Yakima is helping, but not 100 percent, so we need to keep pushing... we need to keep educating," said marcher Miguel Juarez. "I believe that is also a main theme today, educating the community about our issues."

Marchers tell us this is their way of speaking up and demanding that their families stay together and that they want to have a clean Dream Act, better immigration reform, and temporary protected status for immigrants who do work out in the fields.