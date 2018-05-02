Pilot seriously injured in Oregon helicopter crash - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Pilot seriously injured in Oregon helicopter crash

Portland, OR- - A pilot was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after his helicopter crashed into a field on Sauvie Island in Portland. 
  
It happened about 5 p.m. on Tuesday. 
  
According to Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Bryan White, the pilot was the  only person on board.
  
Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash

