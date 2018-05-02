Yakima PD encourages use of crime map websites

YAKIMA, WA - Have you ever wondered if there was a way for you to look at what crime was going on in your community? We took a look at several crime maps online using communitycrimemap.com and crimereports.com and compared them to several statistics given to us by the Yakima Police Department.

Some of the most common crimes in the City of Yakima range from aggravated assault to theft. The Yakima Police Department tells us just last year there were over 350 assaults... and in April of this year, there were over 100.

Using online crime maps, one of the most common trends we found is theft - including property theft, burglary, and car thefts. Last month there were over 500, and in 2017, 3,758.

YPD tells us theft and property crime investigations make up nearly 75 percent of all reported crime in the city.

Some helpful things you can do to help prevent thefts is installing a security system. Always secure your car and don't leave any valuables out where someone can see them.

When it comes to protecting yourself, don't walk alone during late night hours and stay in well lit areas if you are out. Always be aware of your surroundings and report any suspicious people or activity to the police.

Most importantly, police say trust your instincts, and if you feel unsafe... dial 9-1-1.