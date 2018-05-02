West Richland PD conducting crosswalk enforcement emphasis

WEST RICHLAND, WA - The West Richland Police Department, in conjunction with the Benton/Franklin County Traffic Safety Task Force, will be conducting a crosswalk enforcement emphasis on May 3, 2018. The emphasis will target drivers who do not yield to pedestrians in a marked crosswalk according to guidelines detailed in RCW 46.61.235 which states:

RCW 46.61.235. Crosswalks. (1) The operator of an approaching vehicle shall stop and remain stopped to allow a pedestrian or bicycle to cross the roadway within an unmarked or marked crosswalk when the pedestrian or bicycle is upon or within one lane of the half of the roadway upon which the vehicle is traveling or onto which it is turning.

This is an enforcement emphasis, meaning the violators will be ticketed. The West Richland Police Department and the B.F.T.S.T.F. continuing efforts are dedicated to reducing traffic related injuries and/or deaths in our region.

An unmarked crosswalk is any intersection where the sidewalk lowers for ADA access and normal crossing.