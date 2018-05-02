One in custody after single shot fired, domestic disturbance in - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

One in custody after single shot fired, domestic disturbance in Richland

Posted by Elaine Rojas-Castillo, Reporter
RICHLAND, WA - At around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, Richland Police responded to a domestic disturbance/single shot fired call at apartments at 1913 Hoxie Avenue.

Law enforcement contained the scene quickly and made an arrest. By 10;40 a.m., officers were sweeping the house and waiting for a search warrant.

This story will be updated as it develops.

