Hermiston and other school districts decline participation in reading program

PORTLAND, OR (AP) - A second Oregon school district has elected not to allow its third- through fifth-graders to participate in a statewide reading program after finding the content of a book inappropriate.
  
The Cascade School District has decided not to take part in the Oregon Battle of the Books, citing concerns related to the book "George," about a transgender child.
  
The book tells the story of 10-year-old George, who everyone thinks is a boy but who feels like she is a girl.
  
Superintendent Darin Drill says the concerns are "not so much about the transgender issue," but about a couple of scenes deemed inappropriate.
  
The program does not require students to participate or to read every book.
  
The Hermiston School District has also declined to participate in the program.

