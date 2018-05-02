RECALL: Carter's 3-piece penguin cardigan sets

UNITED STATES - This recall involves Carter’s 3-piece penguin cardigan sets. The recalled sets consist of a white embroidered penguin bodysuit, a grey cardigan with a hood and matching pair of pants. They were sold in sizes newborn to 24 months. Style number 127G596 is printed on the front of the care tag sewn on the inside of the cardigan, and the UPC number is printed on the back of the same care tag. The UPC numbers are 190795798203, 190795798166, 190795798173, 190795798180, 190795798135, 190795798142, 190795798159. The style number and UPC number are also printed on the price tag.

Size UPC Style No. NB 190795798203 127G596 3M 190795798166 6M 190795798173 9M 190795798180 12M 190795798135 18M 190795798142 24M 190795798159

Remedy:

Consumer should immediately take the recalled cardigan sets away from children, stop using them and return them to a Carter’s store location for a full refund in the form of a gift card. Consumers can also contact Carter’s Consumer Affairs department and request a free return label and envelope to return the cardigan for a refund in the form of an electronic gift card.

Incidents/Injuries:

Carter’s received three reports of children putting a detached toggle button in their mouths. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Carter’s, Bon-Ton, Burlington Stores, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Ross Stores, Toys “R” Us, and other stores nationwide and online at www.carters.com from July 2017 through March 2018 for about $40.

Importer(s):

The William Carter Company, of Atlanta, Ga.

Manufactured In:

China

Recall number:

18-148