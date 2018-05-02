One death after romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak

UNITED STATES - The nationwide E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce has now claimed a life.

The Centers For Disease Control reports one person in California has died.

Overall, 121 people from 25 states have gotten sick in the outbreak, and about half of those people had to be hospitalized.

The CDC says not to eat romaine lettuce unless you know for sure it was not grown in or around Yuma, Arizona.

This outbreak is approaching the scale of the 2006 baby spinach E. coli outbreak, in which 205 people became sick and 5 of them died.