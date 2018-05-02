Medical marijuana deters opioid use among adults, study shows - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Medical marijuana deters opioid use among adults, study shows

Posted: Updated:

UNITED STATES - Medical marijuana may decrease opioid use among older adults.

Researchers surveyed 138 seniors who used medical marijuana to treat chronic pain. 66 percent said they had significantly reduced their use of opioids or stopped taking them completely.

And get this - 91 percent said they would recommend medical marijuana to others.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures