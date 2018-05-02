Harry Potter parties at Yakima-area libraries

YAKIMA, WA - Calling all muggles, wizards, mermaids, centaurs and other fantastic creatures!

Harry Potter fans young and old are invited to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts at the West Valley, Yakima Central, Selah and Sunnyside community libraries on May 2nd and 3rd.

Patrons will enjoy a variety of Harry Potter-themed activities including games, wand-making, book trivia, contests, photo props, and more! Costumes are optional, but encouraged.

“The Harry Potter books and movies continue to be incredibly popular, so this is a great way for us to celebrate the magic of the Wizarding World with patrons throughout the Valley,” said Krystal Corbray, programming and marketing librarian. “These are free, family-friendly events, but all ages are welcome.”

Patrons can find a Harry Potter Party at one of these community libraries:

West Valley Community Library

Wednesday, May 2nd, 4:00pm

509-966-7070

Join the West Valley Community Library in celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts. There will be magical fun for all ages including a photo station with props, potions class, trivia, and wand-making!

Yakima Central Library

Wednesday, May 2nd, 4:30pm-6:30pm

509-452-8541

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts at Yakima Central Library. Make your own wand, hunt for Horcruxes, or test your knowledge of Harry Potter trivia. Plus, dress up as your favorite character and enter our costume contest for a chance to win some great prizes!

Selah Community Library

Thursday, May 3rd, 3:30pm

509-698-7345

Stop by the Selah Community Library for a celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts! Try the Harry Potter-themed photo station, take the trivia challenge, and enjoy crafts and games.

Sunnyside Community Library

Thursday, May 3rd, 4:00pm-6:00pm

509-837-3234

Celebrate the 20th year anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts at the Sunnyside Community Library. Enjoy games and activities including a writing contest, team trivia, a “Capture the Pixies” scavenger hunt and fun photo props. Grab your costume and join us for some magical fun!