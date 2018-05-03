Pasco PD looking for car thieves

Pasco, WA- Police in Pasco are searching for two men they say broke into a dealership and stole a car.

It happened about 11 p.m. Wednesday night at Mr. Car Auto Sales on W. Lewis street.

Police say surveillance camera shows the two men cut a lock and steal the 2016 Honda Accord.

Video also shows the driver's side mirror breaking off as they drove away.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pasco PD at 545-3421.