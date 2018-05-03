Aspiring millennial takes fine cuisine to the curb with only food truck in the Uptown

RICHLAND, WA - It's safe to say that most millennials do things a little differently than previous generations, especially when it comes to their career. Brian Hilgert has worked in the restaurant industry since he was 16 years old, and decided to venture into the popular food truck world.

He was most recently the general manager at Ice Harbor Brewing Company, until he decided to chase his dream and become a business owner.

Now, there's a new kid on the block: a food truck called The Street Grill. It opened last month in the Uptown in Richland. Hilgert says he loved working in restaurants, but wanted to be creative and run with his own ideas.

"It was just really a great way for me to be able to get into the restaurant industry and own my own business without having the same barriers as a brick and mortar restaurant," Hilgert explained.

The city has been working on relaxing some codes and laws to make Richland more food truck friendly, which is why Hilgert chose to park his truck there.

Right now, The Street Grill is the only food truck in the Uptown. You can check it out Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.