Just for Girls Soirée presented by Columbia Center Mall

Event Location: Columbia Center Mall 1321 N Columbia Center Blvd, Kennewick, WA 99336

Event Date: May 11, 2018

Time of the Event: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m

Join us May 11, 5 - 8 p.m. at the Columbia Center Mall for the Just Us Girls Soirée to celebrate all the amazing women and moms in your life! We will be giving out swag bags to the first 200 attendees. Attendees can also enter to win a $100 gift card by voting in our Mannequin Fashion Show. The event will include: • Gifts such as pearl earrings from Ben Bridge • Golden ticket items such as a diamond necklace from Kay Jewelers • Succulent planting and vase painting for a $10 donation to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. We can’t wait to see you there!