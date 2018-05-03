Burlesque dance class in Kennewick helps shake off your stress

KENNEWICK, WA - A dance class in Kennewick is not only giving people a fun way to work out, but giving them a renewed sense of confidence.

Burlesque Co. is owned by Linzi Harris, who has been teaching Burlesque-style dance classes for ten years now. Harris said she is obsessed with the type of classes and even is a part of a performance group.

Popularity for these classes has grown over the years, but it's been slow. Harris said the main problem is that people didn't know they were here, tucked into the Rainier Plaza on West Kennewick Ave.

But for the people who are already involved in the dance class say this is like their therapy. They come to this class to shake off the stresses of the world (literally and figuratively) all while getting in a workout.

And yes, Harris said there are always critics or people who don't agree with the style.

"The name... it's the unknown, they don't know what it is, what it's about, because there's so many different ideas about burlesque and what people think it is," said Harris. She also pointed out that this group does not take off their clothes. Harris said they may take off a shirt but there is always clothing underneath.

This class isn't just for women. Harris said that she's seen a handful of men throughout the years. "I get ideas from them. We all learn from each other which is the coolest thing about this class."

If you are interested in joining you can drop in every Wednesday and Friday for a beginning or intermediate level class.