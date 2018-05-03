New workforce engagement center offers more resources to Hanford workers

RICHLAND, WA - Members of Washington State's congressional delegation joined local community leaders to celebrate a ceremonial ribbon cutting at the Hanford Workforce Engagement Center.

Several representatives spoke today, including House Representative Dan Newhouse and Washington Senator Maria Cantwell.

The event by Mission Support Alliance celebrated the grand opening of the Hanford Workforce Engagement Center. The center opened a few weeks ago and has already helped hundreds of Hanford employees in both claims and questions. This center is free to former or current Hanford workers, and Senator Cantwell says it is a resource that workers needed.

"Over the years we've had establishments of coheres that I think have been helpful for us at DOE complexes," Senator Cantwell said. "I think we've learned but, I think now as we reach the most challenging faces of Hanford cleanup we want to make sure that the workforce knows that any process and any questions, they're going to get answers to their questions."

The center is providing Hanford workers with representatives who have experience working at Hanford.

These representatives are meant to help the Hanford workers and their families get information on all the different programs specific to the illness or injury they are dealing with.